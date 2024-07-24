Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.25-$19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.38. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $470.71.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $14.90 on Wednesday, hitting $417.07. The company had a trading volume of 536,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,706. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

