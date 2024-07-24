Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,772,597 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 37,288,977 shares.The stock last traded at $0.94 and had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday.

Tellurian Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,380,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,531 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,230 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tellurian by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,452,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,976 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

