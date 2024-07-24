Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 12% Following Weak Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $214.71 and last traded at $216.74. Approximately 68,574,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 100,537,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.38.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $704.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

