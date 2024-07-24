Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.14.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.89. 3,906,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

