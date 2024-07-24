The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The Cigna Group has increased its dividend by an average of 397.3% annually over the last three years. The Cigna Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Cigna Group to earn $31.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.21. 1,029,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.21.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

