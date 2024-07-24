The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CI. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of CI stock opened at $336.17 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 51,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

