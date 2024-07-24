The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.20% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,108,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 70,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,331. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

