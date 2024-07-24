The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $93.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

PNR stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 200.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

