The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 880.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 512,875 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $2,438,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 117,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. HSBC lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 723,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

