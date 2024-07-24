The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Brian W. Nichols Sells 2,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

