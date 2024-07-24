The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Brian W. Nichols Sells 2,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Kroger
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kroger
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
