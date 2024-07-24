The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 85,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1,303.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,181 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $42,434,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.53. 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.