The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,099,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,157 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 27.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 854,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after acquiring an additional 281,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,313,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

SMPL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,334. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

