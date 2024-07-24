The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. 4,147,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,771. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

