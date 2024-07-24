The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.83. 11,750,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

