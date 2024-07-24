Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.29-22.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4-43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.96 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.290-22.070 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $605.63.

TMO traded up $22.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,702. The firm has a market cap of $219.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

