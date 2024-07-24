Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 120,692 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after buying an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $3,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 551,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,115. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,207 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,514. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

