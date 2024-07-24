Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Repligen by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.39. 923,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,696. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.37.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.