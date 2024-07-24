Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,537. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

