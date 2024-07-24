Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 730,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,492. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

