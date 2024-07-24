Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,780 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWR traded down $12.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.79. 841,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,365. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.41.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

