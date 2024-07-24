Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 3.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 5,322,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,751,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

