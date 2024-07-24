Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Buys 47 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.14).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £135.70 ($175.50).

On Friday, May 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.14).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 0.8 %

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.50 ($4.07). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,328.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on MAB

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.