TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $470.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.62 and its 200-day moving average is $402.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.