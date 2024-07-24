Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$136.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIH. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.50.

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$127.15. 18,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$123.27. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

