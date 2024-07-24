Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.26. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 172,090 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

