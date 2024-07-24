Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 52-Week High at $954.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 954 ($12.34) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.22), with a volume of 1121337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920 ($11.90).

Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 823.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 778.39. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,238.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

