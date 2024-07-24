TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 227,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

