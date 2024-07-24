Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $61.89 Average PT from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

