Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $61.89 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.2 %

TCOM stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.