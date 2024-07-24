Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TFC opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

