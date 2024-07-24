Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TFC stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $44.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

