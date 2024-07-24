Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
TFC stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $44.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
