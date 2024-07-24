Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Argus

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFC. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,902. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

