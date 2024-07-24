Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,235,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 6,947,449 shares.The stock last traded at $34.71 and had previously closed at $34.99.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.