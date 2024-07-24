Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,235,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 6,947,449 shares.The stock last traded at $34.71 and had previously closed at $34.99.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 7.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
