TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 2.3 %

TRST traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

