TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 2.3 %
TRST traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on TRST
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TrustCo Bank Corp NY
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.