Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Block by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,665,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,866. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

