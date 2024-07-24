Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.13. 18,544,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

