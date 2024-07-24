Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 274,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after purchasing an additional 157,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 447,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,624. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

