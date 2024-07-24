Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.94.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

