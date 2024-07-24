Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $678,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in F5 by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,905 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in F5 by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in F5 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of FFIV traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $170.44. 513,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.04. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

