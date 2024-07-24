Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

