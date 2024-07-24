Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.77. The company had a trading volume of 205,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,639. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

