Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,152. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

