Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. 11,788,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,390,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.