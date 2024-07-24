Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,614,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.55. The stock had a trading volume of 702,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.