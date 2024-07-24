Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $17.24 on Wednesday, reaching $463.38. 58,580,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,283,680. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

