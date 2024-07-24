Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.250-9.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-9.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.17.

TYL stock traded down $10.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.80. 294,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,639. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $533.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

