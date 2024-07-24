UBS Group Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $300.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $238.57. 793,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,356. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.21. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

