Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $366.61 and last traded at $369.50, with a volume of 603952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $389.29.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.61.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,023,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.35. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.