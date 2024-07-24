UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.94

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 54533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 664,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,239 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

