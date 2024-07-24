Unilever (UL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

