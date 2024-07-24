Unilever (UL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.
Unilever Stock Performance
Unilever stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $58.62.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
