UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 10,123 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 589.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 807,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,869. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

